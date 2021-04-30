Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases New Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $18,747,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $54,927,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $10,335,000.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $64.87 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.25.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.