Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,175 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 183,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,327,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,871 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 469,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,285,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

