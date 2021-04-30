Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,614 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.15% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

