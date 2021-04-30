Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $938.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.54.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

