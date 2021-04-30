Fountain Market Capitalization Tops $901,872.51 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a market capitalization of $901,872.51 and approximately $7,195.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00066437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.00768376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.67 or 0.07570514 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

