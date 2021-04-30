Fractal (FCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $153,560.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Fractal has a market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $153,560.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00285674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.54 or 0.01096842 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.00711301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,065.85 or 0.99585282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

