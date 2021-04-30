Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Cut by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 17.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $139.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.