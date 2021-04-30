Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,215. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,174,000 after acquiring an additional 387,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.