Frank M. Svoboda Sells 15,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $15,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

