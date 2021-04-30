Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.96% of Frank’s International worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Frank’s International by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Frank’s International by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $3.40 on Friday. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $770.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

