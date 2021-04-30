Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Hits $119.96 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $119.96 million and $7.22 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 119,686,603 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.