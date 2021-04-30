Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.31

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.31 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.31 ($0.71), with a volume of 18349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.25 ($0.66).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.40. The firm has a market cap of £59.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In other Frenkel Topping Group news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79). Also, insider Mark Holt sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total value of £163,333.17 ($213,395.83). Insiders acquired a total of 137,500 shares of company stock worth $6,262,500 in the last 90 days.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services for clients in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

