Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

