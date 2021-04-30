Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €45.64 ($53.69).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.92 ($46.96) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.06.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

