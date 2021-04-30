Frontier (FRONT) Price Hits $2.79 on Major Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Frontier has traded 68.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $104.44 million and approximately $206.45 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00005088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

