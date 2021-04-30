Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.28.
Several research firms have commented on FRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st.
Frontline stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Frontline by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
