Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

Several research firms have commented on FRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Frontline stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Frontline by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

