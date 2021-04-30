FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 7,601 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.