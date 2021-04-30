FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 4,677.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,082 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.48% of FTI Consulting worth $23,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $140.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

