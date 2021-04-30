Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

