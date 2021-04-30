FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.01

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.01 and traded as high as $64.94. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 6,069 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.01.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

