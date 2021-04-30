FunFair (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Top Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00071849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.66 or 0.00768338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00041715 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

