Fusible (FUSII) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a total market cap of $829,463.66 and approximately $44,536.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00285655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.24 or 0.01063580 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00699567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,358.30 or 0.99910801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

