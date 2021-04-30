Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Down 41.9% in April

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 358,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 370,819 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUSN traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.