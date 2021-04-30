Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.83

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.83 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 52.40 ($0.68). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 3,306,584 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Futura Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of £146.77 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.11.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Freeman purchased 46,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.