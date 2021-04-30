Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Up 70.2% in April

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the March 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTFT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTFT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 25,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,719,211. Future FinTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

