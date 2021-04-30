FuzeX Trading 29.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $296.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00065825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.00760963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00040819 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

