FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ecolab Inc. Issued By G.Research (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – G.Research reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

NYSE ECL opened at $224.75 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

