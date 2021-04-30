FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

