FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

