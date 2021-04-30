FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Issued By KeyCorp

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 210,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

