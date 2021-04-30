FY2021 Earnings Forecast for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Issued By DA Davidson

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.67.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HBT Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 908,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 279,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HBT Financial by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 115,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

