FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $15.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.59. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $234.71 on Friday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 10.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

