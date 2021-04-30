FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $16.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

AMGN opened at $234.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.