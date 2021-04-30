FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 157,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

