FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

