FY2021 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. Boosted by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for F5 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $7.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.87. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $190.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.58.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

