FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted by Analyst

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

FRBA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $12.10 on Friday. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $227.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

