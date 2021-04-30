FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Boosted by DA Davidson

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $4.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1,548.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 14.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 40.3% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

