FY2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 105.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 132.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

