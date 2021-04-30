FY2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.03.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

IBCP opened at $23.48 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $514.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 26.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independent Bank by 212.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.