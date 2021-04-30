FY2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

IBCP opened at $23.48 on Friday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $514.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

