FY2021 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

IART opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 112.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 206,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

