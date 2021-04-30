FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.95. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average is $116.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $68,602,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

