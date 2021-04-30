FY2021 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

MXIM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

