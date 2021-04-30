FY2021 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKG. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

PKG opened at $150.01 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $150.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

