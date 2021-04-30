FY2021 EPS Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Boosted by Analyst

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SS&C Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

