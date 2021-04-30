FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $7.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.