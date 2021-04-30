FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Visa Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $7.63 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

Shares of V opened at $236.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 12-month low of $171.72 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

