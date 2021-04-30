FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Issued By DA Davidson

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE CBU opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

