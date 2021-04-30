FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.24.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.00.

Shares of HCG opened at C$32.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$33.56.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

